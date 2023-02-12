Pavillon Botanical Garden, Courmayeur, Valle d’Aosta, Italy

This photograph was taken in Courmayeur at the Pavillon botanical garden on a beautiful summer day in July. As usual, I paused at this height of 2173 m to continue by cable car to the marvellous SkyWay terrace, which offers a 360-degree view of Mont Blanc.

I had never visited these enchanting places before. I recommend it to all photography enthusiasts and beyond.

The Saussurea botanical garden is the highest in Europe; it is divided into two areas: one where all the species present are divided according to their geographical origin; then the original alpine environment has been preserved, and in some stretches, the typical environments of mountain areas have been reproduced, with many spontaneous species. You can reach this botanical garden by cable car and on foot starting from Entreves hamlet La Palud. To make this image with Mont Blanc and the precious Aiguille Noire in the background, I used a Nikon D5200 camera in program mode to emphasize the blue colour of the sky above these majestic peaks.

I recommend visiting the garden and continuing to Skyway early in the morning to avoid taking pictures of people during the visit and to proceed with more peace. Facilitated routes have also been created, suitable for disabled people. Photographing flowers in front of beautiful mountains such as Mont Blanc, Aiguille Noire, the Matterhorn, and the Dolomites is always exciting. The Mountain is Mother Nature's most beautiful gift; in fact, only the Mountain can give absolute peace, the deepest love, and the most poignant romanticism.

