Double Rainbow, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

I was checking the weather forecasts at breakfast time on October 8, 2023. Predictions for the day were a mix of sun, clouds, rain, and sunshine. As I looked outside, I saw a distant rainbow. I dressed and drove to the closest wide-open locations to check for rainbows.

On my first stop on the north side of Montreal Island, I caught 2 beautiful rainbows. Then I headed to the Island's east side, and 25 minutes later, I captured 3 other rainbows. I was very optimistic about catching rainbows on the Island's south side. Island the St. Lawrence River.

Upon arriving at Bellerive Parc, I was amazed to see a double rainbow. It was the first time in my life that I had seen such an amazing light phenomenon. I grabbed my all-purpose lens (24-200 mm) to capture this jewel. At 24 mm, the lens was unable to capture the whole scene. So, handheld, I took 3 shots to do a panorama, knowing Lightroom is very good for stitching photos. As always, to obtain a perfect exposure (ETTR), I overexposed each shot by 2.3 stops.

On that day, I captured more than 10 different rainbows.

