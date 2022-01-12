Trestle, Upper Peninsula, Michigan, USA

In 2021 I did a cross-country adventure that covered 19 states in the U.S. The object was to visit places I hadn't yet been and one was the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. I came across this trestle over a small stream along a very rural road on the way to Whitefish Bay. I passed several similar along the way but this one caught my attention due to the beautiful reflection, along with the old timbers that made up the bridge.

I did wait for a bit to see if a train would make a crossing but no such luck, at least for that. However, that takes nothing away from this gorgeous scene. Very Americana.

