Nordegg Pond, Alberta, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
Picture Story
Heading east on my way back from shooting flooded aspen trees, I looked in my rear view and noticed that the sky began to glow with beautiful hues of orange. Coming across a small, calm pond I pulled off the side of the road to capture a beautiful reflection of autumn colors before the light disappeared. I tried numerous compositions of this scene, spending about a half hour walking up and down the pond's edge and settled on this shot as one of my favorites.
Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes
Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor