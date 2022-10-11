Pancake Rocks, Punakaiki, West Coast, New Zealand

It was a race against time for this image as i arrive later than planned and could see from the road that this colour was brewing... Shooting hand held whilst losing the light and the movement of the water made things even trickier so iso to the rescue.

To get a decent splash of water the conditions need to be right, ie some rough weather including wind and cloud, add to that the light had to be right for the colour in the clouds, the tide has to be right - an incoming tide to force the water upthrough the channels in the rocks to explode out of the top and of course timing your shot as there is little to no warning that its coming.... so i watch the waves roll in forthe timing ... Very satisfying when it all comes together!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now