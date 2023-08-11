Hawkesvill, Ontario, Canada

Out for an evening drive through the country surrounding our area, we somehow got lost despite having driven the roads for years. We felt completely alone as there wasn't another car to be seen, and the only sounds were the occasional clip-clop of the horse-drawn buggies somewhere nearby and the wind rustling the now-dried-out stalks. The fields engulfed us with their crops waiting for the farmers' attention as we cruised up and down the hills.

Suddenly I spotted this almost flawless field, except for one lone tree yards in from the road and surrounded by the stalks swaying in the breeze. It struck me that there was almost nothing to look at, yet what was there was so vibrant with its simplicity. I quickly pulled out one of my cameras and rushed to change the long telephoto lens from a previous location I had been shooting earlier to a wider angle before the light changed.

I initially framed it with the tree prominent but realized I liked just the hint of it and re-composed the scene. The colors came through, shockingly bright and saturated.

The summer breeze blew the clouds askew moments later, and the moment was gone. But the photo will always remain.

