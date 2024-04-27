Durdle Door, Lulworth, Dorset, England

The British coast consists mainly of rock and cliffs high above the sea. Only here and there are dunes that gradually slope into the sea. And where there are rocks, there are often sea stacks and arches, as the underwater peaks and rock formations connected to the rocks are called.

Some well-known large sea stacks on the British coast are the Green Bridge in Pembrokeshire (Wales), the Old Man of Stoer in Sutherland (Scotland) and the Bedruthan Steps and Arches in Cornwall (England). But perhaps the most famous arch is found on the Dorset coast, part of the so-called Jurassic Coast, a stretch of coast full of interesting rock formations. It is the imaginative Durdle Door. It is therefore not surprising that it is teeming with tourists and bathers, especially in the summer, since there is also a beautiful beach at the foot of this arch.

Last June, we were on holiday in Dorset, including a visit to the Durdle Door. Via narrow roads through small villages, you reach Man O'War beach, where the famous arch is located. The sun was almost setting upon arrival, and most bathers were already on their way back to their cars. It was a matter of waiting until the beach would be empty. The light became warmer but decreased rapidly. And I know from experience that such an impressive rock formation is much less photogenic when shrouded in shadow. Only one bather remained at the bottom of the arch. I took him for granted and started taking pictures. Soon, the sun had disappeared behind nearby Bat's Head, another well-known feature of the Dorset coast.

