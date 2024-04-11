Alpe di Siusi, Italy

In the late autumn haze of the Dolomites, a persistent shroud of fog enveloped the landscape, veiling it in mystery. Despite days of fruitless attempts to witness the sun's farewell at sunset, the mountain range remained nestled in a blanket of clouds, mirroring the overcast sky above. Disheartened, onlookers began to disperse, resigned to the elusive nature of the weather.

Yet, just as hope waned and anticipation faded, a sudden rift in the heavens materialised. A radiant yellow moon emerged through this unexpected breach, casting its luminous glow upon the rugged peaks and the golden-hued grass below. Its warm light bathed the scene in a soft, ethereal embrace, transforming the melancholy atmosphere into one of awe and wonder.

