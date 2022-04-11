Ship Channel, Santa Barbara County, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Santa Barbara often experiences morning fog that will partially or completely obscure the beautiful Channel Islands that lie about 25 miles offshore. This photo was taken at dawn, looking out over the Santa Barbara Channel, with Anacapa island peaking above the fog in the distance. I often take photos at sunrise here because the combination of ending blue hour and emerging daylight with fog can create some remarkable colors to light up the coastal scene, as they did here. I chose a very long lens for this shot to isolate the fishing vessel just before it entered the fog bank. The fog bank, island, and cloud layers are greatly compressed and appear to loom over boat.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now