Godafoss, Iceland

Godafoss is one of Iceland's most beautiful and visited waterfalls. It is located north of the island, and it is known as the 'waterfall of the gods'.

Being full of tourists, the best time to photograph it is sunset or sunrise. I returned twice before I found the right weather conditions. In the end, perseverance always helps. I managed to shoot in different light situations, even with beautiful colours, but the charm of the twilight always remains!

The origin of this curious and mystical nickname is linked to one of the most significant events in Icelandic history: its Christianisation, which took place in the year 1000 AD. According to legend, after banishing the paganism in the Althing of Thingvellir, Porgeir Ljósvetningagodi (one of the main governors of the island at the time) threw all his pagan idols into the waters of Godafoss, thus replacing the gods Vikings with the Christian god.

