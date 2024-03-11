Amrum Island, Nord Sea, Germany

When I visited the islands on the west coast of Germany in Autumn, a storm affected the area for two days. After the storm, the weather was very calm. I spent some evenings along the coast of the island, enjoying the calm and beauty of the blue hour.
It was also a time when the birds were going to the south, so a lot of birds were moving along the coast to the south.
But the evening I took the picture, , I didn't bring the tripod, as I make as usual. I've forgotten it.
So, I needed to shoot at a higher ISO than I used for handheld shots.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor