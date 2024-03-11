Amrum Island, Nord Sea, Germany

When I visited the islands on the west coast of Germany in Autumn, a storm affected the area for two days. After the storm, the weather was very calm. I spent some evenings along the coast of the island, enjoying the calm and beauty of the blue hour.

It was also a time when the birds were going to the south, so a lot of birds were moving along the coast to the south.

But the evening I took the picture, , I didn't bring the tripod, as I make as usual. I've forgotten it.

So, I needed to shoot at a higher ISO than I used for handheld shots.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now