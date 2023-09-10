Saluda Falls, NC, USA

While hiking to view the falls, I noticed the sun about to set on the horizon. I had to run up to catch it just right. Trying to get my tripod set up and have enough time to catch the light as it waned beyond the falls was a bit of stretching.

An added bonus was the golden light that bestowed itself upon the boulders and fallen leaves. I loved how the water cascaded down the rocks as if Rapunzel's locks flowed down the castle's wall.

