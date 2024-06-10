Tawney Eagle, Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, South Africa

This is a picture of a Tawny Eagle hunts by a short dive from a perch near a water hole in the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park. The tawny eagle's diet is largely fresh dead meat of all kinds, but it kills small mammals up to the size of a rabbit, reptiles, and birds up to the size of guineafowl. It also steals food from other raptors.

It was fascinating to watch the hunting of the small doves at the waterhole. Patience paid off! The action happened so fast. I had my camera pointed at it and watched its behaviour and the signs he was going to take off. I am pleased to have captured this moment as it launched from the branch.