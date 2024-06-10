Eldred Rock Lighthouse, Haines, Alaska, USA

Eldred Rock Lighthouse is the oldest original lighthouse in Alaska. So many travellers were en route to the town of Skagway and the Yukon territory in search of gold. Alaskan Territorial Governors and the US Lighthouse Board recommend establishing a lighthouse through the Inside Passage.

Construction started in 1905 and finished a year later, in 1906. In 1973, it was decommissioned and has been operated remotely ever since. In 1975, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Many Alaskans have been working to restore the lighthouse for visitors. It currently sits on the Ten Most Endangered Alaska Historic Properties by the Alaska Association for Historic Preservation.

