Bandon Sea Stacks, Oregon, USA

It was a sunny, blue-sky day, which meant getting creative with tight framing to isolate the sea stacks and "compress" the mist and low clouds on the horizon. As the sun dipped below the horizon, the misty air softened the silhouettes of the sea stacks, blurring the line between sea and stone.

The Pacific coast offers many stunning views, but Bandon's sea stacks are especially suited to photography. Unlike other areas with steep cliffs, Bandon's gradual and expansive shoreline invites exploration and lets you get up close and personal with these natural wonders, no matter the tide.

This is a focus stack picture of 5 frames.

