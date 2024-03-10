Seydisfjordur, Iceland

On a trip around Iceland a little while ago, we arrived at the northern town of Egilsstadir. On checking in to our accommodation, we were advised to visit the small fishing village of Seydisfjordur, about a 30-minute drive away.

The drive itself was spectacular over a desolate snow-covered mountain range, but the small village nestled at the foot of the mountain and the head of the fjord on the other side was like something out of a storybook. It was made even better by the incredible light presented by the setting sun filtering through a gathering storm.

The colourful buildings in most small Nordic villages contrasted perfectly with the rugged, treeless slopes of the mountain range behind, and the almost smooth surface of the fjord produced some interesting reflections.

Unfortunately, not wishing to drive back in fading light through a snowstorm, we could not spend as much time as I would have liked to take advantage of the myriad of photo opportunities on display.

For someone who lives in the Tropics of Northern Australia, Iceland was a veritable treasure trove of photography. From the many huge waterfalls to the massive glaciers and glacial lakes to the desolate, frozen deserts of the North, it seemed that a new image was waiting around every corner. My poor, long-suffering wife got a lot of crocheting done waiting for me.

Independent travel is easy in Iceland as long as you do your research, as accommodation can be sparse in many areas. As far as driving goes, the No. 1 highway, known locally as the Ring Road, is a wide, very well-maintained thoroughfare that is, on the whole, very well-signposted.

