    Maligne Lake, Jasper NP, Alberta, Canada
    By Ted Forman

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Maligne Lake is a large picturesque lake located in Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada. The lake is famous for its brilliant azure water and an islet by the name of Spirit Island. I visited the area in the autumn and had to ride on a boat to get to the island. It was a most enjoyable day as the weather was magnificent and the scenery was spectacular. After disembarking the boat I had to walk a short distance to reach a slightly elevated area where I could find a suitable composition to capture this image. The balance of the rocks in the foreground, the island further out and the background framed by the majestic mountains makes this an effective image for the viewer.

