Maligne Lake, Jasper NP, Alberta, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Maligne Lake is a large picturesque lake located in Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada. The lake is famous for its brilliant azure water and an islet by the name of Spirit Island. I visited the area in the autumn and had to ride on a boat to get to the island. It was a most enjoyable day as the weather was magnificent and the scenery was spectacular. After disembarking the boat I had to walk a short distance to reach a slightly elevated area where I could find a suitable composition to capture this image. The balance of the rocks in the foreground, the island further out and the background framed by the majestic mountains makes this an effective image for the viewer.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now