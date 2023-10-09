The Watchman, Zion National Park, Utah, USA

The Watchman is a famous view in Zion National Park that lends itself perfectly to Milky Way photography because of its location. In June, the Milky Way rises right behind the mountain peak and the valley in front of it.

