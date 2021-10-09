Scituate, Rhode Island, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This was taken at the Scituate Reservoir, a large man-made lake in the state of RI, USA...it is a no trespassing area since the events of 9/11, with warning signs and occasional patrols by the water authority. I have been watching this area, which is along a busy road, for a long time because these rocks and their placement interested me; I only needed the right moment to jump the wall along the road since this area is sort of hidden from traffic once you are down on the rocks below...I had a friend scout the road while I climbed the wall and set up close to the shore; it didn't take me long to find the composition that worked. There wasn't a great sky with awesome color, but there was a simplicity and order about this shot; when I looked at it in PS, I decided to desaturate a little, too much color seemed to detract from the image.

