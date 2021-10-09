    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Scituate, Rhode Island, USA
    By Marion Faria

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Picture Story

    This was taken at the Scituate Reservoir, a large man-made lake in the state of RI, USA...it is a no trespassing area since the events of 9/11, with warning signs and occasional patrols by the water authority. I have been watching this area, which is along a busy road, for a long time because these rocks and their placement interested me; I only needed the right moment to jump the wall along the road since this area is sort of hidden from traffic once you are down on the rocks below...I had a friend scout the road while I climbed the wall and set up close to the shore; it didn't take me long to find the composition that worked. There wasn't a great sky with awesome color, but there was a simplicity and order about this shot; when I looked at it in PS, I decided to desaturate a little, too much color seemed to detract from the image.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®