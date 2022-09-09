Stelvio Pass, The Alps, Northern Italy

I set out on a quick motorcycle adventure while on a 4 day pass from the military. My friends met me in Geneva and we started this 1200km journey from Geneva, Switzerland to Chamonix France on dual sport motorcycles. The weather was less than ideal with constant rain and fog. After a long wait for the showers to clear, we finally reached the top of Stelvio Pass, Italy after riding on slick pavement with 1000 foot drops and no guard rail protection. The ride was harrowing but well worth it!

