Vik, Iceland

Some of my favourite images come from a trip to Iceland several years ago. Initially, this was not one of them, as the overcast conditions at the time meant it was rather bland and colourless. It was not until quite sometime later when I was browsing for images that might be suitable for conversion to black and white, that this caught my attention.

By adding much more de-haze than I would ever dream of using, I was able to give a rather dull sky a little more interest and add some texture back into the water. Much of Iceland lends itself to monochromatic imagery due to its natural lack of colour and low-light conditions, but these same conditions can also make for so much drama.

