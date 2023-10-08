Sugar Loaf Rock, Yallingup, Western Australia

This monolith is particularly famous in the South West of Western Australia and is one of my favourite spots that keeps drawing me back no matter how many times I have shot it. It's located about a four-hour drive South of Perth CBD, near the small township of Yallingup, and North of the famous Margaret River.

This whole area is not only known for great vistas but is a major wine and craft area and also, of course, a world-renowned surfing location. On this particular morning, at about 06:00 am, all was calm, and the early light toward dawn looked excellent, so I got set up and started shooting, going for different angles and adjusting altitude. I had two ND filters on the front of the lens, one full and halfway dark; the other was a grad. Unfortunately, I don't remember the numbers, nor did I take notes. I was thrilled with the images I was able to get, and this one is a favourite.

I HIGHLY recommend that you visit this area. Winter can be special, with violent storms churning up waves that can sometimes almost crash over the top of the rock. I have yet to be lucky enough to be there when this happens. The bay next door is great for capturing Dolphins feeding and playing amongst the waves. Summer is usually calmer. However, the whole South West coast can be hit by King waves that have dragged many people to their deaths; it can be wild, which is great for photographers and tourists. It's a fun place to be. You just have to watch if you choose to get close to the water.

Oh, and the area is great for whale spotting about July – October. There are also opportunities to get nabbed by a Great White if you go swimming and are unlucky. Also, be wary of the Dugite snakes that frequent the place in Summer. It is the only nesting spot in Western Australia for the rare Red Billed Tropical bird.

