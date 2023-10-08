Blea Tarn, Cumbria, England

Blea Tarn, above the Langdale Valley in the Lake District, is a favourite spot for many photographers at any time of year. However, This particular November morning, only a handful of photographers were doing their best to stay dry in the very heavy rain. My friend and I sat in our car and contemplated whether to get wet, hoping the rain would ease, or drive off to find a good cup of coffee.

Eventually, we decided to brave it, left the comfort of a dry car, and set off with our gear. Having set up our tripods, we then spent nearly an hour sheltering under a large umbrella, waiting for the rain to, if not stop altogether, then at least ease. Eventually, when we were the only two photographers left, the magic happened: the rain stopped, and breaks appeared in the clouds.

It was tempting just to stand and watch the landscape come alive before me, but having waited so long, it was time to get down to business. This image was taken in 16:9 format to capture a broad sweep of the reflection in the water without too much empty foreground. It was composed with the boulder in the foreground to balance the highlighted Langdale Pikes in the background.

I took several shots as the sunlight moved across the scene, but I like this one with fully illuminated peaks.

An ND filter was used to give the 3-second exposure needed to help smooth out the water.

