Mt Rainier National Park, Washington, USA

Picture Story

I came across this un-named waterfall while heading up to take sunset images of the peak in Mt. Rainier National Park. I love that layering in this and, of course, the tranquil scene.

I've never been to any US National Park that didn't awe me in some way, and this was no exception. I was fortunate to get to this spot at the right time - the lighting was perfect. The stream wasn't overpowering so the flow sets a very balanced and pleasing scene. The distant peak gives an idea of the possible source if this beautiful fall.

