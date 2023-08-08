Vasco da Gama Bridge, Lisbon, Portugal

Having spent a few early mornings capturing the bridge at sunrise, I wanted to give it a last try before leaving Portugal.

The Vasco da Gama bridge is the longest in the EU (17, 185km), and it is visually and structurally a strong element in the landscape. It crosses the Tagus River connecting the northern and southern suburbs of Lisbon.

The bridge is situated in the Parque de Nacoes (Park of Nations, the 1998 Lisbon World Exposition site) and, therefore, easily accessible by car with a short walk through the park. The park is a lovely urban renewal project with several attractions and housing developments.

I set out to do a long exposure in the middle of the day with extremely bright light. I used the 24 -70mm lens @ 30mm instead of a wider angle lens which would distort the bridge in the forefront. As it was already past midday, the water was not as calm as it would have been early morning. The wind already created wave action, so I opted for a 15 Stop ND filter to achieve a completely silky smooth water surface.

