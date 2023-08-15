Lake Los Caneros, Goleta, California, USA

One evening in November, I went to the lake near our daughter's home to photograph the ducks at sunset. The ducks were quite active and made for some beautiful silhouettes on the sunset-reflected water of the lake. But what caught my eye was the various reeds projecting out of the water. They provided static objects in the still water for the unlimited reflected subject matter.

Being a Fujifilm camera, I chose to use the Fujifilm Velvia profile in Lightroom to give the sunset colors the punch the old slide film used to render.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now