Faraglioni di Sant’Andrea, Puglia, Italy

What I like about landscape photography is that on winter days, you can enjoy these breathtaking views in complete solitude, with no tourists crowding the coast like in summer; there is only you in total solitude, admiring the beauty of nature and listening to its voice of the sea carried by the wind.

The coast of Puglia in Italy offers breathtaking landscapes; the "Faraglioni di Sant'Andea" is along the coast between Otranto and Lecce. It was the first time I had visited this place; I had little time to plan and find a spot to take photographs with a composition of the environment that gave me satisfaction. Fortunately, the sky, overcast shortly before due to heavy rain, allowed the sunlight to filter through during the last phases of sunset, illuminating the clouds and part of the landscape, an absolute fortune! It will be difficult to forget a landscape like this!

If you want to visit these places to take some photographs, I recommend you do it in the autumn or winter months. This will avoid heavy tourism and allow you to fully enjoy the beautiful landscapes and cities. Don't forget to also taste the local food—Apulian cuisine offers many tasty typical dishes!

