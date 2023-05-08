I hiked down the cliffside at Big Sur, California, USA, to get closer to the water and these rock formations just a few yards offshore.

The sky was dark and ominous, perfect for some dramatic images. I was looking to create some long-exposure images. The waves were crashing intensely into these rocks. I wandered knee-deep into the waves to capture the scene I was visualizing. I ended up hand-holding the camera as the waves were too rough to set the tripod into the water.

Trying to set my footing against the waves, hold the loose tripod under my arm and compose this scene proved challenging. And then it started to rain! Rather proud of the results!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now