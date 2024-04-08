Lake Wanaka, Wanaka, New Zealand

The Wanaka Tree is probably the most photographed in New Zealand if not the southern hemisphere.

I visited Wanaka back in 2017 to photograph the tree. I recently had the opportunity to revisit the location and check out what damage had been done after vandals removed a lower branch a year or so ago. Fortunately, the tree still has its characteristic shape despite losing the branch. In contrast to the earlier visit, which was in winter, this time, I visited in late summer/early autumn, and the water level in the lake had dropped significantly, exposing the ground around the tree trunk.

Waiting until the blue hour arrived provided the opportunity to photograph the tree without the presence of tourists in the foreground. It also allowed a long exposure to smooth out the water on the lake's surface.

