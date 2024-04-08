    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Jet Contrails, Albany, NY, USA

    By Peter Signorelli
    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    I left work early one Friday and went to a local nature preserve, shooting pictures of the stream as it daylights from under the city. This is a nice little preserve right in the city, with a long history of neglect, pollution, and, finally, preservation.

    It was getting late, and the light was fading, so I decided to stick around for the sunset. There were some large trees in the foreground that I was able to silhouette, and I took a few pictures as the sun was setting. This one stood out, for as I saw the jet contrails, I knew this was the shot of the day.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®