Jet Contrails, Albany, NY, USA

I left work early one Friday and went to a local nature preserve, shooting pictures of the stream as it daylights from under the city. This is a nice little preserve right in the city, with a long history of neglect, pollution, and, finally, preservation.

It was getting late, and the light was fading, so I decided to stick around for the sunset. There were some large trees in the foreground that I was able to silhouette, and I took a few pictures as the sun was setting. This one stood out, for as I saw the jet contrails, I knew this was the shot of the day.

