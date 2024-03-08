Marlboro Point, Utah, USA

After taking some photos at sunset with friends, we decided to do a photo session in the blue hour. Some clouds appeared over the mountains very near the rising point of the moon, so we waited patiently for the moon to rise over the mountains.

Initially, I tried to take photos using a telephoto lens. The lens was pretty heavy, and because, at that time, I had some problems with my tripod's head, the camera kept leaning on one side. After failing time and again at taking the photo I wanted, I decided to switch to the wide lens, which was lighter. I managed to capture the photo that you see here.

