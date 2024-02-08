The Historic Stone Cabin, Heather Meadows, Mount Baker, Washington State, USA

This picture features the historic stone cabin of the Mount Baker Snoqualmie National Forest.

This stone cabin was part of The Grand Lady Lodge of Mount Baker. The stone cabin was used to store provisions for the lodge. The Grand Lady of Mount Baker was one of the finest lodges built in the early 1900s. Unfortunately, the lodge burnt to the ground only four years after it was built. Due to its distance from the lodge, the stone cabin survived the fire unscathed.

A fine book by Mike Impero is dedicated to The Grand Lady of Mount Baker. In his book, Mr. Impero also conveys that era very well. There are other sources of information, such as the Whatcom Museum.

I have been taking pictures of the stone cabin throughout the seasons for years. The first time I felt I had finally captured it well was during the winter of 2021. Due to its location, it's a tricky shot. The more I looked at the picture hanging on my wall, the more I noticed it would have been better if I had captured more of the snow-covered tall evergreens that flank the stone cabin.

Last month, I felt lucky to capture it fairly well. Though it was snowing a bit, all the other conditions were good once again. This time, I framed it as a portrait. This picture now features more of the mountain behind it and the tall evergreens.

I will continue to take pictures of the stone cabin during the winter season. Perhaps one day, I will be delighted.

