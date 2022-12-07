Snoqualmie Pass, Washington, USA

My family skis together every weekend. My first winter after major shoulder surgery, I was looking for a way to get outside and enjoy winter in a new way while I was on the "injured list." I decided to try snowshoeing, and this photo was taken on my first day.
It was the perfect morning, right after a new snowfall. It was quiet, serene, and absolutely stunning. My puppy and I enjoyed the entire morning of walking through the new snowdrifts and watching the ice sparkle.
