Autumnal Crested Butte, Colorado, USA

I work for a company that allows us a 4-week sabbatical for every 5 years of service... this year was my 17th year (third sabbatical), so I was a little late in taking my sabbatical. I had waited so long because of the travel restrictions we had in 2020 and also my husband was able to take his fourth sabbatical at the same time!

For our last grab of the Colorado fall colors, we decided to spend the weekend in Gunnison so that we could explore the areas around Crested Butte. I had made my way along Ohio Pass and Kebler Pass, looking for my favorite compositions and I had shot this scene in the early morning with the light on the face of East Beckwith Mountain.

What I had hoped for, though, was some color and the morning had not produced any! I checked the weather conditions for the evening, and it looked promising. We arrived early at this spot in case others decided to shoot this scene... and I was genuinely surprised that no one else ever arrived! We spent a good 30 minutes just shooting and enjoying the changing colors in the sky and rejoicing at the fact that we were there to see it!

Colorado has such a special fall season and this year was simply spectacular, lasting much longer than prior years thanks to a ton of moisture we received in July this year. I am already excited to go back again next year!

