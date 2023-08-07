Boathouse Cabin, Marion, NC, USA

While on my way to hike, I glimpsed this scene out of the corner of my eye. I was captivated by the sole boathouse cabin amid these exquisite trees. The pallet was amazing, and the fact that it was repeated in the reflection was worthy of taking the time from my hiking mission to stay and "smell the roses"! I was enraptured by the profusion of colors and began to imagine staying there for the rest of the afternoon. I dragged my tripod out and tried to capture the best lighting for this incredible scene.

