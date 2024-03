Thun, Bernes Oberland, Switzerland

The picture is part of one of my projects, '40 days at the blue hour in the evening around Lake Thun at a distance of one kilometre (linear distance)'.

For this picture, I extended my tripod to its maximum height as an exception. I also completely included the centre column; otherwise, I wouldn't have been able to get the angle for the reflection of the Niesen peak.

The mountains of the Bernese Alps are from left to right: Fromberghorn, Niesen, Blüemlisalp, Dreispiz, First, Schwalmere and Morgenberghorn.

