Hamnoy Village, Lofoten, Norway

The photo was taken in February 2024 at Lofoten Islands, Norway. We encountered a winter storm of unprecedented intensity not seen in decades. We spent an entire week amidst blizzards, one after another. The photo was captured between two blizzards after sunset.

You could see the next blizzard approaching head-on. The wind speed was high, continuously whipping up spray and hitting the rocks along the shore. At that moment, the mountain, the house lights, and the spray merged into a landscape rarely seen.

