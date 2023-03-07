Valtournenche, Brengaz, Italy

A winter day now turning to spring, the first flowers, the clearest, brightest colours. By now, winter is over, and the beautiful enchanting Valtournenche offers a new suggestive panorama. We are in Brengaz hamlet on the road that leads to Cheneil in a small charming chalet embellished with flowers. Primroses, the symbol of spring, of blossoming. This floral species are present in various colours, but I decided to give greater prominence to this purple shade because it gives a better idea of ​​the clear days of early March.

It was simply using a Nikon D5200 without underexposing so as not to detract from the brilliance of the foreground of the flowers. And the sky was blue enough that it wasn't necessary to emphasize its hue. The mountain you see in the background is the Becca d'Aran, which opens our hearts upon arrival in Valtournenche, dominating the route from Chaloz di sopra to Champleve up to Cheneil.

The Becca d'Aran is associated with the Grand Tournalin and Roisetta groups, the three important mountains that overlook the enchanting Cheneil basin. I warmly recommend visiting this valley in all seasons of the year because, to passionate photographers and nature lovers like me, it will offer enchanting sceneries that will deeply encourage you every time: the spring flowers, the clear sky in summer, the colours of autumn, the whiteness of winter.

All this in Valle d'Aosta, in Valtournenche, a village with mysterious and enchanting hamlets, all to be rediscovered and photographed.

