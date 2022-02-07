Pelly Crossing, Yukon, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I was visiting my brother in the isolated town of Pelly Crossing over the holidays, and although it was around -40 degrees Celsius almost every day, there were too many good photo opportunities to stay inside. One day he took me up the hill overlooking the town where I had a perfect view of the famous blue Pelly Bridge. The icy colour added to the overall feeling of cold you get when you look at this photo. I'm shivering now just thinking about how my hands almost froze through my thin gloves I was wearing in order to access the controls on my camera. As usual, it was worth the pain!

