Lake Nambino, Trentino, Northern Italy

In my daily life as a landscape photographer, atmospheric conditions are so important to me. When rain, mist and fog conditions are predicted, it is time for me to go and seek new locations and bring home photographs I'm happy with.

At the end of October, a group of photographer friends and I headed out to an area in northwestern Italy that features some of the most spectacular scenery outside of the eastern Dolomites.

The area that I visited is situated in the greater Adamello Brenta Nature Park. It is a location that I have visited before and will not hesitate to visit again, especially during the autumn months.

My choice of destination in this area was Lake Nambino, which is located a few kilometres from Madonna di Campiglio, a famous ski and holiday destination in the heart of Val Rendena, between the Brenta Dolomites and the Adamello and Presanella glaciers.

This small lake, a pearl among the pine and larch forests, has the impressive Dolomiti di Brenta as a background and a small mountain refuge overlooking the water. To get to this location, we took a trail that winds upwards through the forests to get to a small plateau where the lake is situated. It is truly a magical place, and on this particular day, filled with mist and all the autumn colours made my heart sing! It is also a world of fairy tales, and according to legend, a dragon rests in the still waters of this high-altitude alpine lake.

This is an iconic location, especially for weekend tourists during the summer months, but for landscape photographers, this is magic in autumn. For this shot, I needed to get away from a selfie-snapping crowd and wander along the shores of the lake until I saw the composition I wanted. I waited for the mist to come up the valley (which I was monitoring all the time) and took several shots using, as always, my tripod.

