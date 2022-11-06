Illmitz, Lake Neusiedl National Park, Austria

It was a calm autumn day in October when my wife and I were hiking in the Pannonian Basin east of Lake Neusiedl in Austria. The basin forms a topographically discrete unit set in the European landscape, surrounded by imposing geographic boundaries—the Carpathian Mountains and the Alps. It extends roughly between Vienna in the northwest, Košice in the northeast, Zagreb in the southwest, Novi Sad in the south and Satu Mare in the east. The potential natural vegetation would be light steppe forests, but one will hardly find them anywhere nowadays.

On our way back from the day tour we experienced the very last daylight illuminating the delicate autumn foliage. The dead tree in front of it still intensified the sense of transition for me.

