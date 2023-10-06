Great Sand Dunes, Colorado, USA

The Great Sand Dunes National Park was an odd location to have on my list in the search for fall colour in Colorado. Still, I knew I wanted to explore this amazing landscape, whether or not I could find any colourful trees, because it is so different from anything I've ever explored in my home country of Canada.

Surprisingly, I was lucky enough to immediately find a small patch of colourful trees in front of the dunes, although these were some of the only trees in sight. I walked far away and used my telephoto lens to compress this foreground of trees with the background of the dunes in order to get them in the same shot together.

I waited for around two hours in this spot for the light to become more golden, but I found that I actually preferred some of my earlier shots because the dunes had become mostly shadowy by the end of sunset. I suggest leaving around half a day for this location to walk on the dunes, which almost all visitors do because they are so surreal. However, I regret not doing this activity as I was planning my photography and did not leave enough time to do both. This location can be enjoyed in the fall but also in the summer.

