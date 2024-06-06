Ladram Bay, Devon, England

It was taken early in the morning in mid-September at an amazing location for landscape photography on the Jurassic coast in East Devon. I aimed to use a slow shutter speed to achieve streaks across the sand as the waves receded to correspond with the streaky clouds.

After some experimentation, I found that 2 seconds gave the effect I was looking for. Using an ultra-wide-angle lens exaggerated the diagonals in the sky and sea. A fairly high tide was needed to ensure the stack was surrounded by water. The mono conversion was to accentuate the drama.

