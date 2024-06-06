    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Ladram Bay, Devon, England
    By Alex Rosen

    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    It was taken early in the morning in mid-September at an amazing location for landscape photography on the Jurassic coast in East Devon. I aimed to use a slow shutter speed to achieve streaks across the sand as the waves receded to correspond with the streaky clouds.

    After some experimentation, I found that 2 seconds gave the effect I was looking for. Using an ultra-wide-angle lens exaggerated the diagonals in the sky and sea. A fairly high tide was needed to ensure the stack was surrounded by water. The mono conversion was to accentuate the drama.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®