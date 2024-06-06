Bandon Beach, Oregon, USA

Last summer, I visited Bandon Beach as I had done before. This particular year, though, there seemed to be more photographers than normal, and most were gathered in the central beach location, so I headed to the southern end of the beach.

The previous days' weather was socked in with heavy fog, so I was happy to see the sun coming over the horizon.

At this location along the shoreline, the cliffs start to diminish, allowing the rising sun's rays to glance across the beach and catch the incoming waves. Shortly after, the light became too contrasty for well-balanced photos.

