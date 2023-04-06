Caledon Fields, Ontario, Canada

Just about an hour's drive from the city of Toronto is the picturesque town of Caledon, Ontario, where several farms and empty fields make for compelling minimalism images, especially in the winter.

The snow is clean and free of any obstructions. This image was taken from St. Andrew's Road near the Paintbrush Golf Course early on an overcast Sunday morning. A worthwhile location to visit during any season to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

