Varied Beach, Lofoten Islands, Norway

We went to Vareid Beach in Lofoten to catch the sunset. There were many rock pools, which provided great opportunities for composition. This one was my favourite. The three Rock pools made a great foreground, and the sunset light hit the mountains just right.

This was a challenging shot to get as the inclement weather was really against us. The wind speed was crazy, to the point where I had to physically hold my tripod in place, as it could have been swept away at a moment's notice. With the waves also violently crashing against the rocks, my equipment was certainly tested to its limits. I did not let this deter me. I stayed in this spot for an hour to make sure my shot had the best light possible.

I didn't have my filters with me, so I had to settle for a 5-second exposure. I was hoping to get the silky water effect of the ocean. Although I didn't get the effect as much as I desired, I was still happy with the final product. The most challenging part of this shot was timing the waves crashing, as I didn't want there to be disturbed water on the 3 rock pools. All in all, this was a fun shot to get.

