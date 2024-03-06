Little River, Mendocino County, CA, USA

I discovered this scene while hiking around Dark Gulch Creek, which enters the Pacific in Mendocino County, CA. The afternoon light wasn't optimal, so I decided to return that evening. But neither golden hour nor sunset was optimal either. Fortunately, at blue hour, the wind and the light softened, revealing fascinating colors and textures on the wall of the cliff.

I hadn't noticed (or appreciated) them prior. So, I added a circular polarizer better to capture the pastels and a neutral density filter to give the water a silky sheen. I accentuated the blues by setting the white balance to 'daylight'. Frankly, the evening was so magically serene I became more interested in experiencing it than photographing it. Lucky me, I was able to accomplish both!

