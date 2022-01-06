Mill Creek Falls, Ansted, West Virginia, USA

This is Mill Creek Falls near Ansted, West Virginia. It is one of my favorite places to visit in the area of The New River Gorge. It is best to visit after some rain, becuase I have been there when there was very little water in the falls. I shoot the typical wide angle shots, but then usually do some isolation shots of different parts of the falls.

As you go up the road that leads to the falls, you will see come cascades before you get to the falls. Those are also fun to work with, and many different compositions to shoot. There is a steep and rocky trail that leads down to the falls. If the water level and conditions are right, there is a big swirl over on the left by the big rock. Also fun to shoot. This particular trip had some good Fall colors, and the water flow was just right. I like to take my time here and look for some different compositions that I haven't done before. I also spend a lot of time above the falls at the cascades. This area is also stunning in the Spring with the deep greens after a nice rain.

One of things that I love about shooting waterfalls is that every time you go, it looks different. So as the foliage and the water level changes, it provides new opportunities for creativity. I go to this part of West Virginia often, and it never disappoints me.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now