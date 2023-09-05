Mount Shuksan, Whatcom County, USA

Reflecting at Picture Lake, Mount Shuksan is the iconic photograph of the North Cascades. This setting is located within the Mount Baker Snoqualmie National Forest of Washington State.

The mountain's name, Shuksan, is derived from the Lummi word said to mean "high peak."

Mount Shuksan is a glaciated massif with an elevation of 9,131 ft. The highest point on the mountain is a three-sided peak known as Summit Pyramid.

Through the years, I have witnessed mind-bending skies over Picture Lake. I've learned how ephemeral in nature these skies almost always are.

This is a 213-second exposure taken about an hour before sunset. I suspect I used a combination of a 10-stop plus a 3-stop threaded ND filter. As fickle as conditions are at Picture Lake, I have learned to begin shooting it once the light is good. Also, this scene calls for light on the mountain, so the reflection is strong. On this day, it shut down before sunset.

