Risin og Kellingin, Eysturoy, Faroe Islands

During our stay in the village of Gjógv on the north coast of the island of Eysturoy in the Faroe Islands, we frequently visited the lookout on our daily trips to explore the amazing scenery of the islands. We often passed the sea stacks known as Risin og Kellingin, or as they are often called, The Giant and The Witch. The legend behind the name of the sea stacks can be easily found on the internet.

Over three days, we saw them at various times of the day and in a range of weather conditions, sometimes totally obscured by heavy rain. While I have several photos to choose from, I thought this shot, taken late afternoon, with the stream and wildflowers in the foreground, captured the stark nature and form of the two sea stacks.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now